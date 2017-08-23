Blue Jays' Tom Koehler: Will start for Toronto on Thursday
Koehler is set to get his first start with the Blue Jays on Thursday against Tampa Bay, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Koehler was recently acquired by Toronto in exchange for minor-league pitcher Osman Gutierrez on Saturday. The 31-year-old hasn't been that sharp on the mound this year -- posting a 7.92 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 55.2 innings with Miami -- but the Blue Jays will grant him an opportunity versus a division rival as he prepares for a start at the big-league level for the first time since July 23. This move pushes JA Happ's next start to Friday and leaves Nick Tepesch (paternity) in limbo for what his role looks like moving forward.
