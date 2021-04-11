Milone was credited with the save Saturday against the Angels, pitching three scoreless innings and yielding only one hit. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Saves don't come much easier than this -- Milone entered the contest staked to a 14-1 lead and had no stress in finishing off the final three frames of the lopsided win. Still, it was an impressive outing for the veteran as he allowed only a harmless single and struck out six. Milone isn't likely to see many more save chances going forward, but he could carve out an important bullpen role after functioning exclusively as a starter last season.