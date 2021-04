Milone didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 loss to the Royals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up two runs on three hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw didn't give the Jays much length in his spot start, getting the hook after 39 pitches (26 strikes). Milone has pitched reasonably well to begin the season, posting a 3.24 ERA and 12:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings, but he will remain in a swingman role for now.