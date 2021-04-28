Milone (1-0) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Nationals after allowing one run on three hits and a walk across his lone inning of work.

Milone entered the game in the third inning to replace the opener, Trent Thornton, and while he gave up a run on a solo shot from Yadiel Hernandez, he looked poised the rest of the way -- he tossed 15 of his 21 pitches for strikes despite not fanning anyone. The veteran lefty has given up runs in four of his five appearances this season, however, so he hasn't exactly been a reliable arm out of the Blue Jays' bullpen despite posting a 16:3 K:BB across 12 innings to date.