The Blue Jays selected Milone's contract ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Though Milone was unable to secure a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster after attending camp on a minor-league deal, he only had to wait a few days to receive his first call-up of 2021. He'll provide Toronto with a lefty option out of the bullpen who's capable of eating innings. The Blue Jays transferred Kirby Yates (elbow) to the 60-day injured list to clear room on the 40-man roster for Milone.
