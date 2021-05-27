Milone (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Milone hit the injured list at the start of May with left shoulder inflammation. The injury is apparently serious enough to shut him down for at least two months, so he'll now be ineligible to return before the start of July. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Blue Jays to select Alek Manoah's contract.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tommy Milone: Heads to IL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Tommy Milone: Earns win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Tommy Milone: Early exit in Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Tommy Milone: Set for spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Tommy Milone: Cruises to three-inning save•
-
Blue Jays' Tommy Milone: Joins big club•