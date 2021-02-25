Milone signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training.
Milone made nine starts with Baltimore and Atlanta last season but struggled with a 6.69 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 39 innings. He missed the final several weeks of the regular season due to left elbow inflammation and was let go by Atlanta at the end of September. Assuming he's fully healthy this spring, Milone should compete for a major-league roster spot with his new club.
