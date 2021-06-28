Milone (shoulder) worked in an inning of relief in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, surrendering two earned runs on one hit and three walks.

Making his first appearance in a game setting since May 1, Milone was unsurprisingly rusty. He needed 34 pitches to record three outs and threw more balls (18) than strikes (16). Prior to landing on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, Milone had been filling a relief role for the big club, but the Blue Jays could look to have him build up his innings count while he's out on the rehab assignment. Toronto's rotation depth has taken a hit in recent weeks with Nate Pearson getting shut down with a groin injury.