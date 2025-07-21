Nance struck out three over 1.2 perfect relief innings to record his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The 34-year-old right-hander was called up to bolster an injury-ravaged Toronto bullpen last weekend, and Nance has been surprisingly effective, allowing just an unearned run over three appearances and 3.2 innings with a 5:1 K:BB. With the Blue Jays likely to add more depth at the trade deadline and set to get setup options like Yimi Garcia (ankle/elbow) and Nick Sandlin (elbow) back in the next couple weeks, Nance's stay in the majors could end up being fairly brief.