Bergen was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations Sunday.
Bergen was designated for assignment by Arizona on Friday, but he'll now land a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster. The southpaw allowed three earned runs over 8.1 innings in 2020, and he'll now compete for a major-league roster spot with his new club during spring training.
