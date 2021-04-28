Bergen was recalled from the Blue Jays' alternate training site Wednesday.
He will give the Jays some bullpen depth as a corresponding move for Hyun Jin Ryu (glute) landing on the injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Called up by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Beginning season on taxi squad•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Acquired by Blue Jays•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: DFA'd by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: Sent down by Diamondbacks•