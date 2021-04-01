Bergen missed out on a spot in the bullpen to begin the season but will be on the Blue Jays' taxi squad, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old southpaw put together an excellent spring with an 11:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings, but it wasn't good enough to earn a spot on the 26-man roster out of the gate. Bergen would likely get the call should anything happen to bullpen lefties Ryan Borucki or Tim Mayza.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Acquired by Blue Jays•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: DFA'd by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: Sent down by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: Records first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: Added to big-league bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: Headed to Arizona•