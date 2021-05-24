Bergen was credited with a blown save Sunday against the Rays. He issued three walks in one-third of an inning.

Bergen entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in a one-run game, but he was absolutely woeful and issued three straight walks -- to Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau -- before ultimately recording the final out of the inning. The left-hander now has a 6:8 K:BB across 10.2 innings on the season and while his 1.69 ERA remains excellent, he needs to do a better job in terms of command going forward.