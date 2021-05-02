Bergen fired a perfect first inning Saturday in the win over Atlanta. He did not factor in the decision.

Bergen made his second appearance of the season and second start as the opener Saturday. He has fired two perfect first innings in his appearances. Toronto's decision to turn to the bullpen for the entirety of the game worked in their favor and Bergen will likely serve as the opener again in the future. The 27-year-old has recorded only 30 innings in the majors, but he has started out strong in 2021.