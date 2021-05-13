Bergen (1-0) allowed no hits and a walk in one scoreless inning to earn the win against Atlanta on Thursday.
Bergen still hasn't allowed a run in six appearances (one start) to begin the season, and he was rewarded with his first win by holding Atlanta scoreless in the eighth inning Thursday. The lefty has posted a 0.78 WHIP with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings this year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Delivers perfect first inning•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Slated to serve as opener•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Back in majors•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Called up by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Beginning season on taxi squad•