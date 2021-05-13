Bergen (1-0) allowed no hits and a walk in one scoreless inning to earn the win against Atlanta on Thursday.

Bergen still hasn't allowed a run in six appearances (one start) to begin the season, and he was rewarded with his first win by holding Atlanta scoreless in the eighth inning Thursday. The lefty has posted a 0.78 WHIP with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings this year.

