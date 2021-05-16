Bergen (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to earn the win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Bergen has been near-perfect in his appearances this season, pitching 8.2 shutout innings in seven appearances. He has floated between the major league roster and the alternate site, but he is doing everything in his power to show why he deserves to stay in MLB. The 27-year-old has a 0.81 WHIP and just a .107 opponent batting average.