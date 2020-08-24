The Blue Jays selected Bergen's contract from their taxi squad ahead of Monday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
After starter Trent Thornton exited early in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays with an elbow injury, the Blue Jays needed five relievers to cover the final seven innings of the contest. The addition of Bergen will provide some aid to a taxed Toronto bullpen, but don't expect the 26-year-old lefty to be in line for high-leverage work right off the bat. He posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 19.2 innings out of the San Francisco bullpen in 2019.