Bergen cleared waivers and was returned to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Bergen was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the Giants in the offseason but he was designated for assignment over the weekend and will return to the Blue Jays after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old had a 5.49 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB through 19.2 major-league innings and will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

