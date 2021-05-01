Bergen will serve as the opener in Saturday's game against Atlanta, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
The Blue Jays plan to use Saturday's game as a bullpen game, and manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed that Bergen will be on the mound to begin the contest. Bergen made his season debut against Washington on Friday and struck out one in a perfect relief inning.
