Shaw has a sore groin and is considered day-to-day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 30-year-old has been held out of action the last couple days due to the injury, but he apparently felt good when running the bases Tuesday. Shaw is expected to work as Toronto's primary third baseman this season while Vladimir Guerrero makes the move to first base.
