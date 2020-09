Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

His second-inning shot off Zack Godley got the Jays on the board and on their way to an eventual 8-7 win. It was the first three-hit performance of the season for Shaw, and after a 1-for-3 showing in the nightcap, the 30-year-old is slashing a mediocre .233/.307/.388 through 31 games with four homers and only nine RBI.