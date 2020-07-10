Shaw is expected to play third base this season with Vladimir Guerrero moving across the diamond to first, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shaw has primarily been a third baseman throughout his MLB career and has graded out as slightly above average defensively at the position according to both DRS and UZR. He was initially expected to man first base in Toronto, but the team has evidently elected to give up on Guerrero's development at the hot corner and move him to the position which was long thought to be his eventual home. Whether Shaw becomes the Blue Jays' true everyday third baseman remains to be seen, as he'll have to hit far better than the .157/.281/.270 line he managed in 86 games for the Brewers last year if that's to happen.