Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Lands one-year deal with Toronto

Shaw agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It's not surprising that he settled for a one-year deal, as his age-29 season was easily his worst as a big leaguer. He hit .157/.281/.270 with seven home runs and a career-worst 33 percent strikeout rate -- well above the 18.4 and 22.8 percent rates he logged in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Shaw figures to compete with Rowdy Tellez and Brandon Drury for time at first base and designated hitter while backing up Vladimir Guerrero at third base. His contract could end up being worth $4.675 million with incentives.

