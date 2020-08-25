site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-travis-shaw-leaves-tuesdays-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Leaves Tuesday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shaw was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox for undisclosed reasons, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder popped out in his only at-bat before exiting following the second inning. Shaw should be considered day-to-day until the team provides some information regarding his exit.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read