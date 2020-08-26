site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Managing knee issue
RotoWire Staff
Shaw exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with right knee discomfort.
The 30-year-old was removed after popping out in his lone at-bat Tuesday. Shaw has no timeline for his return, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team indicates otherwise.
