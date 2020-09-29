site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shaw will sit for game one of the Wild Card Series against the Rays.
Shaw sits with southpaw Blake Snell starting for the Rays. Cavan Biggio slides over to third base in his absence, with Jonathan Villar starting at second base.
