Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shaw isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Even with right-hander David Hale on the mound for the Phillies, Shaw will take a seat for Friday's nightcap. Cavan Biggio will shift to third base with Joe Panik starting at second.
