Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Shaw isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Shaw will take a seat for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox with left-hander Martin Perez on the mound. Joe Panik will start at the hot corner.
