Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: On bench Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Shaw is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Shaw is 2-for-17 over his past six games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Joe Panik receives the start at the hot corner for the Blue Jays in his place.
