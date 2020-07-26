Shaw is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

Shaw started the first two games of the season (one at first base and one at third base) and went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and two walks, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound for Tampa Bay. Brandon Drury (undisclosed) comes off the injured list to start at the hot corner, while Vladimir Guerrero returns to first base.