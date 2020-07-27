Shaw is not starting Monday against the Nationals.
Shaw started both of the season's first two games, getting the nod against both a righty and a lefty. He sat against southpaw Blake Snell on Sunday and remains on the bench against righty Anibal Sanchez on Monday. Joe Panik starts at the hot corner in his absence.
