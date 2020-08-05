site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Remains out Wednesday
Shaw is not starting Wednesday against the Braves.
Shaw will remain on the bench Wednesday with the Blue Jays facing another southpaw in Sean Newcomb. Brandon Drury is starting at the hot corner in his place.
