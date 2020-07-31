Shaw (personal) is expected to return for next week's series against Atlanta, which begins Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shaw remains away from the team on the Family Medical Leave list and will have to go through an intake process upon his return. If he does indeed return Tuesday, he won't wind up missing any more games, as the Blue Jays' weekend series against the Phillies was postponed due to the possibility of the Phillies being affected by the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak.