Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2020
at
12:59 pm ET 1 min read
Shaw is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets.
Cavan Biggio is making his first career start at third base, a potential sign of the Jays' setup going forward against left-handed pitchers (David Peterson is starting for the Mets). Shaw is hitting .316 with one home run in 38 at-bats this month.
