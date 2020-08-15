site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Sitting against southpaw
Shaw isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Shaw will take a seat Saturday with left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on the mound for Tampa Bay. Brandon Drury will take over at third base, batting ninth.
