Shaw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are wrapping up their series versus Baltimore with an afternoon game and a lefty (Keegan Akin) is on the bump for the Orioles, so Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo determined it was an optimal time to give the lefty-hitting Shaw a day off. With Shaw heading to the bench, Joe Panik will pick up a start at the hot corner.