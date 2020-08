Shaw went 2-for-5 with with two home runs, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Shaw delivered his first two home runs of the season, starting in the fifth inning when he recorded a two-run shot. He followed that up with a solo homer in the eighth inning. After a slow start to the campaign, Shaw is starting to heat up at the plate, turning in consecutive multi-hit efforts. Still, to consistently produce, he'll need to cut down on his 32 percent strikeout rate.