Shaw went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Shaw went deep off Orioles reliever Travis Lakins in the fifth inning, stretching the Blue Jays' lead to 7-4 at the time. That advantage didn't hold, but Shaw was able to cross the plate in the 10th after an error, and this lead would be enough for the win. The 30-year-old is hitting .250/.321/.458 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs scored through 13 games this season.