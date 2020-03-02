Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Struggling to make contact early
Shaw has gone 1-for-11 with a double and a 1:7 BB:K through his first five Grapefruit League games.
After inking a one-year deal with Toronto in December following a rough 2019 campaign in Milwaukee, Shaw acknowledged that he revamped his swing over the winter in an attempt to get his career back on track. The early returns this spring haven't been encouraging, but the Blue Jays should at least give Shaw the opportunity to play regularly against right-handed pitching early in the season with the hope that he can eventually rediscover his pre-2019 form. Shaw has been seeing most of his action this spring at first base, but he should also be in the mix for starts at third base on the occasions manager Charlie Montoyo wants to give Vladimir Guerrero a day out of the field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...