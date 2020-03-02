Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Struggling to make contact early

Shaw has gone 1-for-11 with a double and a 1:7 BB:K through his first five Grapefruit League games.

After inking a one-year deal with Toronto in December following a rough 2019 campaign in Milwaukee, Shaw acknowledged that he revamped his swing over the winter in an attempt to get his career back on track. The early returns this spring haven't been encouraging, but the Blue Jays should at least give Shaw the opportunity to play regularly against right-handed pitching early in the season with the hope that he can eventually rediscover his pre-2019 form. Shaw has been seeing most of his action this spring at first base, but he should also be in the mix for starts at third base on the occasions manager Charlie Montoyo wants to give Vladimir Guerrero a day out of the field.