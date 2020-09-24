site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-travis-shaw-takes-seat-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shaw isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
With left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees on Thursday, Shaw will take a breather. Cavan Biggio will shift to third base with Jonathan Villar starting at second.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read