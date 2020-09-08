site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Takes seat vs. southpaw
Shaw isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Shaw won't start Tuesday with left-hander J.A. Happ on the mound for New York. Joe Panik will take over at third base.
