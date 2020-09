Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.

He almost added another run to his ledger but got thrown out at home during the third inning, when the Jays already had a 7-0 lead. On the season, Shaw is hitting .245 with six homers, 17 RBI and 17 runs through 48 games.