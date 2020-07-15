Shaw (groin) will serve as the designated hitter in Wednesday's intrasquad game, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Shaw has been sidelined recently due to a groin issue, though his availability on offense in Wednesday's scrimmage suggests he isn't nursing anything overly serious. Provided he's healthy, Shaw is expected to work as Toronto's primary third baseman while Vladimir Guerrero makes the move to first base.
