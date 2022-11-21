Palmer underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in August, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Mitchell's report helps explain why Palmer didn't make any appearances for Double-A New Hampshire after July 1. Prior to having the elbow procedure, the 23-year-old posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB in 31.2 innings in seven starts for New Hampshire following his late-May promotion from High-A Vancouver. Murray will likely miss the entire 2023 season while rehabbing and recovering from surgery.