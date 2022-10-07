Thornton did not make the Blue Jays' 26-man wild-card roster, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Thornton failed to make the postseason roster after he was called up Wednesday to pitch in Toronto's doubleheader versus the Orioles, tossing two hitless innings while striking out a batter. After posting a 4.11 ERA over 32 appearances this season, the right-hander seems unlikely to be considered for an active roster spot moving forward this postseason.
