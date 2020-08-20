Thornton (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Thornton will start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, so the transaction was anticipated. He was placed on the IL earlier in August while dealing with right elbow inflammation but progressed smoothly through his recovery. The right-hander should claim a role in the starting rotation with Nate Pearson (elbow) on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Coming off IL on Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Throws live batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Set to play catch•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Moved to IL•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Start vs. Phillies pushed back•