Thornton allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Friday.

This was an impressive outing from Thornton, who sat down the first 12 batters he faced, in Arlington no less. He only got eight swinging strikes on 102 pitches, but with only one earned run allowed in his last 12 innings, Thornton has done a good job righting the ship after a disastrous three-start stretch (13 earned runs, 20 hits in 12.2 innings). He will look to build on this performance next week at home against the Twins.