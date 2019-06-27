Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Blows early lead in no-decision
Thornton allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks with four strikeouts across 3.1 innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Wednesday.
The Blue Jays spotted Thornton a five-run lead in the first inning, but it was gone by the time Thornton left during the fourth frame. The 25-year-old really pitched better in the last two outings, but yielding two homers Wednesday for the first time since May 24 fueled the Yankees comeback. Thornton is 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 86 innings this season. He will pitch next at home against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
