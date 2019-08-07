Thornton surrendered six runs on eight hits and one walk over 3.2 innings during Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay. He had two strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Thornton carried a 6-0 lead into the fourth inning but proceeded to give up three two-run home runs to blow the lead and end his outing. The 25-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 104:46 K:BB through 108.2 innings and lines up to face the Yankees on Sunday.