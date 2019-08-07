Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Blows six-run lead
Thornton surrendered six runs on eight hits and one walk over 3.2 innings during Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay. He had two strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.
Thornton carried a 6-0 lead into the fourth inning but proceeded to give up three two-run home runs to blow the lead and end his outing. The 25-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 104:46 K:BB through 108.2 innings and lines up to face the Yankees on Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Limits Orioles to one run•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Activated ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Returning from IL on Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Lands on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Roughed up by Red Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...