Thornton didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees after working five innings and giving up four runs on five hits while striking out three.

Working as the Blue Jays' primary pitcher, Thornton entered the contest in the bottom of the second and was taken the hook for the loss with opener Wilmer Font put Toronto in a 4-0 hole after one inning. Thornton had previously shined in his previous two turns as a primary pitcher with a 11:2 K:BB and one run allowed in 10 innings, but the two-run homer he allowed to DJ LeMahieu prevented the right-hander from maintaining momentum. He'll look to end the season on the high note while likely making his final turn through the rotation next weekend versus Tampa Bay.